Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $311,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $241,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.1% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $114.97.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

