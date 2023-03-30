Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 10,735 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $508,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $38.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 622,713 shares of company stock valued at $23,758,176 over the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBLX opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

