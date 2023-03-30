Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,195 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,208,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Dohj LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

