Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,112,816 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,112,816 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $478,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $177,023,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after buying an additional 2,247,100 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,235,000 after buying an additional 1,930,100 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after buying an additional 1,544,743 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,014,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GDX opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.