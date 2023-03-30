Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 236 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $490,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,748.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Erickson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $222.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

