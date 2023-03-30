Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,493 Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $489,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

