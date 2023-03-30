Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 299 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $479,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.