Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 46,177 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,177 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $489,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

