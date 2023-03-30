Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 47 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $467,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 322,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,471,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1,560.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,280,000 after purchasing an additional 273,139 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $244.30 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $237.26 and a 52-week high of $297.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.45.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

