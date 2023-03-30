Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 67,939 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,939 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $527,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.02. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

