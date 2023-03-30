Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,580,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $130.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average is $126.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

