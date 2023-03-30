Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,834 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $477,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 29.2% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 306,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 69,190 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 19.4% in the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 200.0% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 51.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 478,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 163,334 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

EDD opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

