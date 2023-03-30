Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBJP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 695.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.66.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

