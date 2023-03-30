Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,046 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

