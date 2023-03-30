Private Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 3,192 Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $682,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFV stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $26.81.

About Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

