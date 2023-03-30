Private Trust Co. NA Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,118,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5,150.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,742 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $438.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.87. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 274.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.45.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

