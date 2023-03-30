Private Trust Co. NA Has $76,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SLV opened at $21.44 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

