Private Trust Co. NA Has $80,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $230.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

