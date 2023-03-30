Private Trust Co. NA Invests $55,000 in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CION Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CION Investment Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of CION stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.46.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
