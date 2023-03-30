Private Trust Co. NA Invests $56,000 in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGP. Citigroup began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Plains GP Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 124.42%.

Plains GP Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Stories

