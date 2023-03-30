Private Trust Co. NA Invests $58,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $59.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

