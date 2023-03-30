Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $57,000 Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.89. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at $969,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $3,210,815.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,799. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

