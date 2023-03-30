Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology Trading Up 5.6 %

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.70 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.74, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

