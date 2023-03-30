Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 3,849 InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE IVT opened at $23.08 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 111.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVT. TheStreet raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.