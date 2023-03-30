Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,312 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Rollins were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Rollins by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rollins Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

