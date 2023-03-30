Private Trust Co. NA Sells 54 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17,469.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,901,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,041 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 187,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after acquiring an additional 78,947 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGV stock opened at $295.33 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.44.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

