Private Trust Co. NA Sells 8,399 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 264,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE opened at $30.29 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

