Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $303.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.09. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.46 and a fifty-two week high of $359.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

