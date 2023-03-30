Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 8,086 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after buying an additional 803,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after buying an additional 805,831 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after buying an additional 421,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
