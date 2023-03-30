Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 8,086 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after buying an additional 803,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after buying an additional 805,831 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after buying an additional 421,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.