Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 240.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Trading Up 4.6 %

Prudential stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.2608 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.20) to GBX 1,450 ($17.82) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.50) to GBX 1,850 ($22.73) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.50) to GBX 1,700 ($20.89) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,547.50.

Prudential Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.