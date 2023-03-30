Quent Capital LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $162.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

