Quent Capital LLC Acquires 1,519 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 744.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 96.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral Trading Up 2.8 %

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,140 shares of company stock worth $487,445 in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $29.33 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.