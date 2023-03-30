Quent Capital LLC Acquires 182 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,645 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,632,000 after acquiring an additional 196,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $85.03 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

