Quent Capital LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 395.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $198.25 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,803 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.19.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

