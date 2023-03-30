Quent Capital LLC Acquires 623 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 623.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Welltower by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Shares of WELL opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.49. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 218.63, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.