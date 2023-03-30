Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Crocs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.29.

Crocs Stock Up 1.1 %

CROX stock opened at $119.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average is $101.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

