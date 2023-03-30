Quent Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 47,500 Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Separately, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter worth $2,062,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGIO. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 price target on Edgio in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

Shares of EGIO stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Edgio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $173.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

