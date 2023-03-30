Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 2,665.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,922 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 549.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Vimeo Price Performance

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

