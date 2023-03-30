Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in HubSpot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,521,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $18,718,398 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $411.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -175.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $527.06.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.48.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.