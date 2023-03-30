Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. WJ Interests LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $90.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

