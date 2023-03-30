Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky bought 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky bought 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,149 shares of company stock worth $1,867,804. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

