Quent Capital LLC Buys 1,547 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 229.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Match Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $114.36.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

