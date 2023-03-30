Quent Capital LLC Buys 2,078 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 585.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.