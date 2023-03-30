Quent Capital LLC Buys 814 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $23.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

