Quent Capital LLC Buys 841 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 12,014.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $76.94.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,915,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

