Quent Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $3,210,815.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,468.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $622,793.93. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,503.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $3,210,815.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 338,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,799 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.89. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Stories

