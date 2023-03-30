Quent Capital LLC Cuts Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 229,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,018,000 after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,410,000 after acquiring an additional 205,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 133,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $93.41 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,193,767 shares of company stock valued at $503,877,398 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.