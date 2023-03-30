Quent Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $26,824,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after buying an additional 248,510 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in DaVita by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after buying an additional 173,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after buying an additional 169,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after buying an additional 146,872 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $124.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

