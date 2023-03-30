Quent Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average is $109.12. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

See Also

