Quent Capital LLC Grows Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after purchasing an additional 686,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,948 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,396,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,586,000 after buying an additional 305,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.94.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

